Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 04, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

China's Xi seeks to boost investment, expand economic ties with Russia

The Kremlin has highlighted the significance of Mishustin's visit at a time when Russia is under major Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine

Xi seeks to boost investment, expand economic ties with Russia
Members of the delegations, led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, attend the 30th regular meeting between China's and Russia's heads of government in Hangzhou, China, Nov 3, 2025. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2025, 12:19 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2025, 12:19 PM

Related Stories
IMF advises against rate cut if inflation above 7%
IMF advises against rate cut if inflation above 7%
Bank of England likely to slow rate-cut cycle
Bank of England likely to slow rate-cut cycle
India rupee prone to fall past record low
India rupee prone to fall past record low
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Read More
Getty Images loses landmark UK lawsuit over AI image generator
Getty Images loses landmark UK lawsuit over AI image generator
Govt obeying 2 parties: Mirza Abbas
Govt obeying 2 parties: Mirza Abbas
Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes
Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes
Maldives bans smoking for all young people
Maldives bans smoking for all young people
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More