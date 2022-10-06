Bangladesh sees inflation soar past 9%, highest in a decade

Consumer prices in Bangladesh have increased at the fastest rate in a decade with inflation surging to 9.5 percent in August.

The index fell slightly to 9.1 percent in September, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam told http://bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics has not yet published the inflation data for August and September. Planning Minister MA Mannan on Monday claimed inflation came under control in September after a rise in August. Mannan defended the delay in publishing the data, saying it was caused by “administrative reasons”.