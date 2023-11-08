Stokes ton helps England beat Netherlands, end World Cup losing run

England snapped their five-match losing streak at the World Cup on Wednesday, as a century by Ben Stokes set the tone for a 160-run victory over the Netherlands that kept his team's Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive.

The Netherlands got off to a sluggish start chasing 340 as England reduced them to 104-5 midway through the innings before they eventually folded for 179 in 37.2 overs.

Wesley Barresi (37), Sybrand Engelbrecht (33), skipper Scott Edwards (38) and Teja Nidamanuru (41 not out) all got starts but the Dutch were unable to keep the momentum going in the face of some superb spin bowling.

Adil Rashid claimed 3-54 while spin partner Moeen Ali bagged 3-42 with seamer David Willey chipping in with 2-19.

Stokes earlier hit an 84-ball 108 for his first World Cup ton while Dawid Malan (87) and Chris Woakes (51) smashed half-centuries as beleaguered England's batting clicked into gear again to post 339-9 in 50 overs at Pune's MCA Stadium.