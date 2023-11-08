    বাংলা

    Stokes ton helps England beat Netherlands, end World Cup losing run

    England beat the Dutch by 160 runs to keep their Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Nov 2023, 04:38 PM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2023, 04:38 PM

    England snapped their five-match losing streak at the World Cup on Wednesday, as a century by Ben Stokes set the tone for a 160-run victory over the Netherlands that kept his team's Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive.

    The Netherlands got off to a sluggish start chasing 340 as England reduced them to 104-5 midway through the innings before they eventually folded for 179 in 37.2 overs.

    Wesley Barresi (37), Sybrand Engelbrecht (33), skipper Scott Edwards (38) and Teja Nidamanuru (41 not out) all got starts but the Dutch were unable to keep the momentum going in the face of some superb spin bowling.

    Adil Rashid claimed 3-54 while spin partner Moeen Ali bagged 3-42 with seamer David Willey chipping in with 2-19.

    Stokes earlier hit an 84-ball 108 for his first World Cup ton while Dawid Malan (87) and Chris Woakes (51) smashed half-centuries as beleaguered England's batting clicked into gear again to post 339-9 in 50 overs at Pune's MCA Stadium.

    The outgoing champions, who are chasing a top-eight finish to secure a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, raced to 70-1 for their highest powerplay score in the event after Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat.

    Malan did much of the early damage blasting 10 fours and two sixes and looked set for a big score before being run out due to a mix-up with Stokes, shortly after Joe Root (28) was bowled out in comical fashion attempting a reverse scoop.

    The Dutch stemmed the flow of runs with wickets, removing Harry Brook and an out-of-form Buttler, but Stokes rode his luck after being dropped by Aryan Dutt on 41 and hit six fours and six sixes in a seventh-wicket stand of 129 with Woakes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Bangladesh - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - October 19, 2023 India's Hardik Pandya reacts after sustaining an injury. Reuters
    Pandya ruled out of World Cup, Krishna joins squad
    The all-rounder injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during India's win over Bangladesh
    Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on England with big win
    Sri Lanka heap more WC misery on England
    Chasing a modest 157 for only their second win, Sri Lanka overcame the loss of two early wickets
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Bangladesh - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - October 19, 2023 India's Hardik Pandya receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami look on REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Pandya to miss New Zealand game due to injury
    Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling against Bangladesh
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Bangladesh - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - October 19, 2023 India's Shubman Gill in action REUTERS
    India's Gill recovers from dengue to post first World Cup fifty
    Against Bangladesh on Thursday, Gill smashed five fours and a pair of sixes in his 53 from 55 balls

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine