Pooran powers West Indies to 2-0 lead over India in T20 series

Nicholas Pooran's 67 off 40 balls helped the West Indies clinch a two-wicket victory over India in the second Twenty20 international in Providence on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India, who opted to bat, had Tilak Varma's 51 to thank for taking them past the 150 mark, with captain Hardik Pandya (24) and opener Ishan Kishan (27) also contributing to the total.

Three bowlers were instrumental in restricting India to an inadequate 152-7, with Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd taking two wickets apiece.

"That was not a pleasing batting performance by us. The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160+," Pandya said.