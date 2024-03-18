Setback for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka as pacers Tanzim, Madushanka to miss final ODI

The pacer left the field during the first match of the series after bowling 8.4 overs as he sustained a blow to his leg while Soumya Sarkar finished the rest of his over. Tanzim was back in the field later and took a catch. The pacer looked fine while playing in the second ODI of the series.

Tanzim made significant contributions in Bangladesh’s first win in the three-match series with three wickets.

He played an important role with the bat in the second match as well, scoring 18 runs to help build a partnership with Towhid Hridoy.

The 21-year-old pacer could not shine with the ball on that day bagging only one wicket for 65 runs in 10 overs.

Hasan Mahmud lost his place in the ODI squad after losing his rhythm. He claimed 4 wickets for just 15 runs from 10 overs for his side Prime Bank in the first match of this year's Dhaka League. Now Tanzim's injury has paved a way for him to return to the side.

Sri Lanka will feel the blow as they confirmed their key pacer Madushanka has been ruled out of the final ODI after sustaining injury during the second ODI.

The left-arm pacer left the field during the 27th over of Bangladesh’s innings departing after completing 6.4 overs of his bowling quota while Janith Liyanage bowled the remaining balls of Madushanka’s incomplete over.