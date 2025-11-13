Joy’s unbeaten 169 lifts Bangladesh against Ireland in Day 2 of Sylhet Test

Mahmudul Hasan Joy produced a superb 169 not out to put Bangladesh in command on the second day of the Sylhet Test.

The hosts reached 338 for 1 at stumps, leading Ireland by 52 runs after the visitors were bowled out for 286 earlier in the day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Joy’s authoritative innings left Ireland’s bowlers searching for answers. A 168-run opening partnership between Joy and Shadman Islam, who struck 80 off 104 balls with 9 fours and a six, set the tone for the Tigers.

After Shadman’s dismissal, Joy forged an unbroken second-wicket stand of 170 with Mominul Haque, who remained unbeaten on 80 from 124 balls, laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Joy’s strokeplay was a spectacle. He punished the offside with crisp drives, while lofted boundaries over the bowler and midwicket showcased his confidence. His knock contained 4 sixes alongside 14 fours.

Shadman rotated the strike cleverly, finding gaps through covers and midwicket, and his lone six sailed over mid-off, allowing Joy to settle into a rhythm on his Test return.

After reaching his century, Joy attacked Ireland’s part-timer Harry Tector and Curtis Campher with successive boundaries, reinforcing Bangladesh’s dominance.

Ireland’s first-innings total of 286 was anchored by half-centuries from Paul Stirling and debutant Cade Carmichael, with Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker contributing useful 40s. But none could convert starts into big scores on a batting-friendly track, as Bangladesh bowlers maintained tight lines.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed three wickets, while Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, and Taijul Islam picked up two apiece.

Bangladesh’s fielding, however, was in tatters, with five catches dropped on the opening day.