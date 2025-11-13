Bangladesh close in on victory as spinners rip through Ireland after batting dominance

Bangladesh tightened their grip on the Sylhet Test after a dominant all-round display against Ireland on the third day.

The hosts declared on a commanding 587 for 7, and Ireland crumbled to 86 for 5 by stumps, still trailing by 215 runs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudul Hasan Joy set the tone before the spinners ripped through Ireland’s top order.

Nahid Rana lit up the evening session with a fiery burst, before Taijul Islam and Hasan Murad combined to seal Bangladesh’s advantage.

Rana gave the first breakthrough in the fourth over, uprooting Cade Carmichael’s off stump with a searing inswinger that sent the bails flying.

Paul Stirling and Harry Tector briefly steadied Ireland, with the opener counter-attacking briskly to reach 43 from 59 balls, including seven crisp boundaries.

But his adventurous running proved costly. After Litton Das missed a stumping chance off Taijul Islam, Stirling’s attempt at a sharp single ended in disaster -- run out just short of his ground.

Tector soon fell lbw to Taijul for 18, before Shadman Islam’s sharp catch at cover sent Curtis Campher back off Murad. Lorcan Tucker followed soon after, trapped lbw by Murad for 9, as Bangladesh’s spinners tightened the screws.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s colossal total was built on the back of Joy’s career-best 171 and Shanto’s elegant 104 -- his eighth Test century and fourth as captain.

Joy’s innings, the second-highest ever by a Bangladeshi opener, anchored the top order before Barry McCarthy dismissed him early in the morning with a late outswinger.

Mominul Haque added 82 before falling to McCarthy as well, but Shanto’s partnerships with Mushfiqur Rahim (23) and Litton Das kept the runs flowing. Litton’s sparkling 60 off 66 balls, packed with eight fours and a six, quickened the tempo before he was caught brilliantly by Tector.

Shanto struck 14 boundaries before perishing to Andy McBrine soon after his century. For Ireland, left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys stood out with his second five-wicket haul in Tests, taking 5 for 170 in a tireless spell.

As Ireland totter on the brink, Bangladesh now look poised to seal a series lead heading into the fourth day.