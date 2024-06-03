Home +
June 03, 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table

Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage

bdnews24.com

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 07:15 PM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 07:15 PM

T20 World Cup Points List:
Group A Match Won Drawn Lost Abandoned NRR Pts
USA 1 1 0 0 0 1.451 2
IND 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IRE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
PAK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CAN 1 0 0 1 0 -1.451 0
Group B Match Won Drawn Lost Abandoned NRR Pts
NAM 1 1 0 0 0 0.000 2
AUS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
OMA 1 0 0 1 0 0.000 0
Group C Match Won Drawn Lost Abandoned NRR Pts
WI 1 1 0 0 0 0.411 2
AFG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UGA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
PNG 1 0 0 1 0 -0.411 0
Group D Match Won Drawn Lost Abandoned NRR Pts
BAN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NEP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NED 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
