ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table

June 03, 2024
Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage
Published : 03 Jun 2024, 07:15 PM
Here is the points table of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024:
|Group A
|Match
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Abandoned
|NRR
|Pts
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.451
|2
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IRE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PAK
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CAN
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-1.451
|0
|Group B
|Match
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Abandoned
|NRR
|Pts
|NAM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|2
|AUS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SCO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|OMA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.000
|0
|Group C
|Match
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Abandoned
|NRR
|Pts
|WI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.411
|2
|AFG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UGA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PNG
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-0.411
|0
|Group D
|Match
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Abandoned
|NRR
|Pts
|BAN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NED
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0