Shorna 5-for fires Bangladesh Women to memorable comeback win in South Africa

Sixteen-year-old Shorna Akther grabbed a five-for to lead a brilliant turnaround by Bangladesh Women, edging South Africa on their own turf by 13 runs in the first Twenty20 clash in Benoni.

The Tigresses rode on Murshida Khatun’s patient 62-run knock to post 149 for 2 after electing to bat first at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

In reply, South Africa eased to 68 for no loss in 9 overs but Shorna Akter led a superb comeback, with her side picking up eight wickets at the expense of 62 runs.

Defending 149, legspin-bowling allrounder Shorna picked up her maiden 5-wicket haul, triggering a middle-order collapse in the last five overs as South Africa slipped from 123 for 3 to 136 for 8.