NZ fast bowler Henry out of final England ODI

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry has been ruled out of Sunday's final one-day international against England because of a calf strain and Kristian Clarke has been called into the squad to replace him, the team said on Friday.

The Blacks Caps sealed series honours on Wednesday when Blair Tickner, who was a late replacement for Henry in the team, took 4-34 in a five-wicket win over the tourists in Hamilton.

Tickner had come into the squad last Sunday as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson, who was ruled out due to stiffness in his side, and would expect to play again in the series finale in Wellington.

Uncapped fast bowler Clarke is a former under-19 and New Zealand A representative who scored 100 not out and took 3-57 for Northern Districts in the domestic Ford Trophy ODI competition on Thursday.