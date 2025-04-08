Big names return as Zimbabwe name squad for Bangladesh Tests

Sean Williams and Craig Ervine return to the squad for the two-Test series

Zimbabwe have named a 15-man squad for their upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, marking the team's first red-ball assignment in the country since 2020.

Veteran all-rounder Sean Williams returned to the squad after recovering from a back injury, while captain Craig Ervine is also back to lead the side following his late withdrawal from the Test against Ireland earlier this year, according to the global cricket governing body ICC.

Apart from the return of the big names, the squad also sees a few notable changes, with wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga being recalled two years after making his Test debut against West Indies.

Wellington Masakadza, who last played a Test in 2023 against West Indies, also returns to the side, while Wessly Madhevere retains his place in the squad, having been a last-minute call-up to replace Ervine in the Test against Ireland.

Nicholas Welch, who impressed with a 90 on debut against Ireland, has also been called up while uncapped leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa was the only new face in the squad, the ICC said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Joylord Gumbie, young pacer Newman Nyamhuri and top-order batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano all missed out on selection.

The last time the two nations squared off in Bangladesh, in February 2020, the hosts emerged victorious with an innings and 106-run win in Mirpur, with Mushfiqur Rahim smashing an unbeaten double hundred.

The first Test of the upcoming tour will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from Apr 20 to 24, with the teams moving to Chattogram for the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from Apr 28 to May 2.

Zimbabwe Test Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.