Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 14, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

DC's unbeaten IPL run ends after a hat-trick of run-outs against MI

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians climb to seventh place after their second win in six matches

DC's unbeaten IPL run ends after a hat-trick of run-outs against
Indian Premier League - IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India - Apr 13, 2025 Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma is ran out by Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton and Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 01:04 AM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 01:04 AM

Related Stories
Abhishek belts 141 as SRH pull off IPL's second-highest successful chase
Abhishek belts 141 as SRH pull off IPL's second-highest successful chase
Abhishek writes own script in special IPL ton
Abhishek writes own script in special IPL ton
Read More
Tulip’s lawyer rejects ACC claims as ‘baseless’
Tulip’s lawyer rejects ACC claims as ‘baseless’
Trump plans separate levy on exempted electronics: Lutnick
Trump plans separate levy on exempted electronics: Lutnick
Police stop Boishakh stage setup in Bogura
Police stop Boishakh stage setup in Bogura
Pennsylvania governor residence set on fire: police
Pennsylvania governor residence set on fire: police
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More