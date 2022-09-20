ACC undecided on its Goodwill Ambassador Shakib after market manipulation charges

The Anti-Corruption Commission is yet to make up its mind on whether to keep Shakib Al Hasan as its goodwill ambassador as the star cricketer is facing charges of stock market manipulation.

ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain says the commission will take a decision after looking into the allegations against Shakib.

Shakib, world’s No. 1 all-rounder, has been the goodwill ambassador of the ACC since 2018. The ACC made a campaign video featuring him to raise public awareness against corruption.