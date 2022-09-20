    বাংলা

    ACC undecided on its Goodwill Ambassador Shakib after market manipulation charges

    The star all-rounder faces charges of stock market manipulation

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Sept 2022, 04:42 PM
    Updated : 20 Sept 2022, 04:42 PM

    The Anti-Corruption Commission is yet to make up its mind on whether to keep Shakib Al Hasan as its goodwill ambassador as the star cricketer is facing charges of stock market manipulation.

    ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain says the commission will take a decision after looking into the allegations against Shakib.

    Shakib, world’s No. 1 all-rounder, has been the goodwill ambassador of the ACC since 2018. The ACC made a campaign video featuring him to raise public awareness against corruption.

    But a year later, the International Cricket Council banned him for two years, with the last year a suspended ban, for not reporting corrupt approaches. The ACC did not say anything about the cricketer at that time.

    Shakib is also doing business alongside playing for Bangladesh. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission recently said it was investigating suspicious transactions by Shakib and people close to him over abnormal price rise of certain shares. Shakib is also a goodwill ambassador of the SEC.

    Mahbub faced questions from journalists about the matter on Tuesday. “Please wait. The Anti-Corruption Commission will look into the issue. Nothing happens immediately after allegations are made.”

    The secretary claimed the commission has not been working with Shakib since 2018 when it made a campaign video on its 106 helpline.

