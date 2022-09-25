India's Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball on way to controversial win

But Goswami's achievement was somewhat overshadowed at the end of the match when Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England's top-scorer Charlie Dean (47) for the final wicket with a "mankad" move, whipping off the bails of the non-facing batter, who had stepped out of her crease.

While the move is legal according to the laws of cricket, many players and pundits say it is not within the spirit of the game.

Boos rang out from England fans around the ground as the umpires reviewed their decision that Dean was out, and the player herself threw her bat and gloves to the ground, and eventually left the field in tears.

Dean later told the BBC: "The last dismissal divides opinion. I'm not a fan but it is how India feel about it. It is in the rules and hopefully it doesn't take the shine off a good summer and good series."

England had been hoping for some redemption after losing the first two matches in the three-game series, but they eventually lost by 16 runs.

Having announced her international retirement before the match, the 39-year-old Goswami was given a guard of honour by the England side when she came in to bat - only to be bowled out first ball - and again by her own side when they took the field.