"We fear that there may come a point where he becomes a suspect in an ACC case," says the national anti-graft agency's chairman

Shakib, once a brand ambassador for ACC, now under the scanner for corruption

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, a former brand ambassador for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), is in the crosshairs of the graftbusters and could soon face corruption charges.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, ACC Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen revealed that a preliminary investigation against the former Bangladesh all-rounder was underway over various allegations of "irregularities and corruption".

When asked whether Shakib still holds his role as the ACC's brand ambassador, Momen said: "We fear that there may come a point where he becomes the subject of an ACC case."

However, he noted that the matter was still under investigation, and further details would be disclosed after the inquiry ended.

Shakib was appointed as the ACC's brand ambassador in 2018. He was also involved in the launch of the commission's anti-corruption hotline 106.

However, amid mounting allegations of misconduct, the ACC announced in 2022 that Shakib would no longer continue in that role.

On Aug 28, 2023, Supreme Court lawyer Milhanur Rahman Naomi requested the ACC to investigate a series of allegations against Shakib. These included stock market manipulation, involvement in illegal gambling and casino operations, gold smuggling, misappropriation of funds from crab traders, corruption in cricket, and concealing wealth in his election affidavit.

Later, on Nov 8, 2023, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) confirmed that Shakib’s bank accounts had been frozen as part of an ongoing financial investigation.

After the fall of the Awami League government on Aug 5, 2024, Shakib, a former MP, was named as a suspect alongside former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others in the murder of garment worker Rubel in Adabor.

Following his implication in the murder case, Shakib was left out of the national team. A legal notice was also sent to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), urging them to bring Shakib back to the country to assist with the investigation.