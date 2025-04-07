The embassy warns of traffic and protests near its premises, scaling back services for the afternoon

US Embassy in Dhaka advises citizens to remain cautious as Gaza-related protests unfold across Bangladesh

In light of ongoing demonstrations across Bangladesh over the conflict in Gaza, the United States Embassy in Dhaka has advised its citizens to remain alert, especially in the capital.

The advisory was issued on Monday via the embassy’s official website, Facebook page and X handle.

The post said student groups, particularly from universities, are planning public protests and demonstrations in Dhaka and other parts of the country throughout the day in response to the situation in Gaza.

Citing the likelihood of significant traffic congestion and gatherings directed towards the embassy premises, the US mission said it would scale back its afternoon services on Monday.

The advisory urged American citizens to monitor local news, avoid large gatherings, and remain vigilant about their surroundings.