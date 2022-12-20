Bangladesh rolls out 4th dose of COVID vaccine

Bangladesh has started administering the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

The inoculation programme was launched at the Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Monday by Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general at the Directorate General of Health Services.

Antibodies for COVID-19 do not remain in the body for extended periods of time and so the government has taken the initiative to distribute the fourth dose of the vaccine to shore up immunity, Dr Kabir said.

“Nearly 40 million people across the country are eligible to receive the vaccine,” he said. “But the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine is currently going out to people over the age of 60, people aged 18 and up suffering from chronic illnesses, people who suffer from diminished immunity, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, and those designated as frontline fighters.”