    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 14 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,636 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,443

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 10:58 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 10:58 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,636.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,443 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 2,123 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.66 percent.

    Dhaka with 12 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 289 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,994,802.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.90 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 671.92 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.84 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Empty vials of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) children's vaccines are pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, May 19, 2022. REUTERS
    Drug companies face COVID cliff in 2023
    Company and analyst estimates suggest the sales could fall by nearly two-thirds this year due to built up product inventories around the world
    Bangladesh reports 13 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 13 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,622 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,443
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 12 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,600 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,443
    Many visitors remove their facemasks after entering Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka on Monday, Mar 29, 2021 the day when Bangladesh reported a record rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
    Daily virus count: 10 new cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,588 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,443

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher