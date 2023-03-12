BGB deployed to Rajshahi University as students, locals clash

She called on members of the paramilitary force to be guided by patriotism in carrying out their tasks and duties
The authorities have deployed Border Guard Bangladesh to Rajshahi University after arson attacks during clashes between students and locals over an altercation with transport workers.
Attackers torched several shops next to the Binodpur gate of the university after the clashes erupted on Saturday evening. A police box and a motorcycle were also burnt at the gate.
More than 50 people, including police and journalists, were injured in the clashes and many of them were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
The university suspended classes and exams for two days after the incident.