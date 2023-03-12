    বাংলা

    BGB deployed to Rajshahi University as students, locals clash

    The clashes over an altercation with transport workers turn violent, prompting the authorities to deploy seven platoons of BGB personnel in the area

    Rajshahi CorrespondentRajshahi University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2023, 06:00 PM
    Updated : 11 March 2023, 06:00 PM

    The authorities have deployed Border Guard Bangladesh to Rajshahi University after arson attacks during clashes between students and locals over an altercation with transport workers.

    Attackers torched several shops next to the Binodpur gate of the university after the clashes erupted on Saturday evening. A police box and a motorcycle were also burnt at the gate.

    More than 50 people, including police and journalists, were injured in the clashes and many of them were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

    The university suspended classes and exams for two days after the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chain of command, discipline are BGB's driving forces, says Hasina
    'Always follow the chain of command': Hasina tells BGB
    She called on members of the paramilitary force to be guided by patriotism in carrying out their tasks and duties
    14th anniversary of the Peelkhana massacre
    14th anniversary of the Peelkhana massacre
    People present flowers to the victims of the 2009 mutiny by the Border Guard Bangladesh at its Peelkhana headquarters in Dhaka by placing wreaths on their graves at the Military Graveyard in Banani on ...
    Hasina orders cultivation of fallow lands of government amid global food crisis
    Hasina orders cultivation of fallow govt lands
    She also orders officials to ensure that the stock of grains in Bangladesh does not fall below 1.5 million tonnes
    Man dies in a shootout between Rohingya factions at border zero-line
    Man dies in a shootout at Rohingya camp
    Another man was shot in the incident in Naikhongchhari’s Ghumdhum

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher