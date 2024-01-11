    বাংলা

    Amazon to lay off several hundred staff in Prime Video, Studios

    The online retail behemoth last year cut more than 27,000 jobs as part of a wave of US tech layoffs after the industry hired heavily during the pandemic

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Jan 2024, 02:53 AM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2024, 02:53 AM

    Amazon.com will lay off several hundred employees in its streaming and studio operations, it said in an internal note on Wednesday as companies extend their massive job cuts over the past two years into 2024.

    The staff facing exit at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios in the Americas will be informed on Wednesday and in most other regions by the end of the week.

    The online retail behemoth last year cut more than 27,000 jobs as part of a wave of US tech layoffs after the industry hired heavily during the pandemic.

    "We've identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact," Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, told employees in a note seen by Reuters.

    The company has spent aggressively in recent years to bolster its media business, including the $8.5 billion deal for MGM and around $465 million on the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on Prime Video in 2022.

    It is also set to roll out ads on Prime Video as well as a more expensive ad-free subscription tier in some market, similar to moves by rivals Netflix and Walt Disney.

    After widespread job cuts in 2022 and 2023, many companies are now targeting select projects and divisions as they re-priorities their resources.

    Amazon recently cut some jobs at its Alexa voice assistant division, while Microsoft removed some staff at its LinkedIn professional network.

    Amazon's Twitch service is set to lay off 500 employees, or about 35% of its workforce, according to a media report on Tuesday.

    Its shares, which surged more than 80% last year, were up 1.5% in afternoon trading.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Vistara passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2023. REUTERS
    Vistara confident it will receive last Boeing 787 by April
    The Indian airline said it is confident of receiving the jet despite a recent incident on a narrow-body Boeing 737 that lost part of its fuselage
    Workers make pipes used for drilling, at a factory in an industrial area in Mumbai, India January 29, 2018.
    India forecasts 7.3% 2023/24 economic growth
    The first advance estimates of annual gross domestic product follow last month's increased forecast to 7% from the Reserve Bank of India, up from an earlier estimate of 6.5%
    A general view of high-rise residential buildings amidst other residential buildings in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2023.
    India likely to report higher GDP growth estimates for 2023/24
    The central bank's revised growth forecast of 7% for 2023/24 was a "conservative estimate" considering robust growth reflected in high-frequency indicators data for October and November
    Prime Video sets Dec 22 release for Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkar's 'Dry Day'.
    Prime Video sets Dec 22 release of 'Dry Day'
    The social satire film, directed by Saurabh Shukla, stars Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Annu Kapoor

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India