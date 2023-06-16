Bangladesh summit calls for circular economy for next growth transition

Circularity will be the key for the next growth transition of Bangladesh’s economy, speakers at the summit said.



MP Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s special envoy on environment and climate change, said: ‘’In a traditional economy which is linear, we produce, consume and throw away. It is not sustainable. So, we need to make the shift from linear to circular economy to keep resources in use for as long as possible, and extract and harvest the maximum value from the products whilst in use. For that the business case for circularity has to be win-win for manufacturers and buyers.”



Dhaka North Mayor and apparel sector entrepreneur Atiqul Islam said: ‘‘3R – reduce, recycle and reuse – are the keys to sustainability. Moreover, extended product or producer responsibility as stipulated by the EU is going to be mandatory for apparel producers in Bangladesh. So, the importance of promoting circular fashion in the country cannot be overstated.’’



Dutch Ambassador Anne Van Leeuwen said the Netherlands and Bangladesh have many things in common. One of them is that both the countries are big deltas, thus vulnerable to climate change. “Bangladesh has made tremendous progress in economy and social development indexes. The country has the opportunity to be a leader in circular economy too.’’