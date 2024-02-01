Bangladesh raises bank loan interest ceiling to 12.43%

Bangladesh Bank has raised the benchmark interest rate for bank loans by 54 basis points, the biggest increase in seven months.

The rate, derived from the Six-month Moving Average of Rate of Treasury bill or SMART method, will be 8.68 percent in February, with banks allowed to add 3.75 percentage points on top of it for consumer loans.

This means customers could be charged a maximum of 12.43 percent interest on loans, up from 11.89 percent last month.