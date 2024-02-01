    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises bank loan interest ceiling to 12.43%

    Bangladesh Bank increased the benchmark rate for bank loans by 54 basis points 8.68 percent, the biggest jump in seven months

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM

    Bangladesh Bank has raised the benchmark interest rate for bank loans by 54 basis points, the biggest increase in seven months.

    The rate, derived from the Six-month Moving Average of Rate of Treasury bill or SMART method, will be 8.68 percent in February, with banks allowed to add 3.75 percentage points on top of it for consumer loans.

    This means customers could be charged a maximum of 12.43 percent interest on loans, up from 11.89 percent last month.

    Previously, the biggest one-month surge in the SMART rate was 42 basis points, reaching 8.14 percent in December.

    The uptick follows an increase in the key policy rate, known as repo rate, by 25 basis points to 6 percent in a bid to contain inflation.

    The central bank introduced the SMART rate in July 2023 to modernise monetary policy, curb inflation, and transition to a market-based interest rate system in line with the conditions set by the IMF. The rate is announced at the beginning of every month.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh raises key policy rate by 25 basis points to 8% to tame inflation
    BB raises key policy rate by 25 basis points to curb inflation
    The central bank unveiled a 'cautious and accommodative' monetary policy for the second half of FY24 with an emphasis on inflation control
    A Bank of America logo is seen on the entrance to a Bank of America financial center in New York City, US, July 11, 2023. REUTERS
    Bank of America profit falls on one-off charges
    Bank of America's profit shrank in the fourth quarter, hurt by $3.7 billion in one-off charges
    Bangladesh secures $540m Japanese loan for third Dhaka airport terminal
    $540m JICA deal sealed for third SIA terminal
    The interest rate on the loans is twice as much the rate agreed for the previous tranche
    Bangladesh removes bank deposit rate floor after lifting lending rate cap
    Bangladesh removes bank deposit rate floor
    The banks were fixing the minimum interest on deposits in line with the three-month moving average of inflation

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps