Bangladesh hikes price of local sugar by Tk 14 a kg

Amid the ongoing sugar crisis, the prices of sugar produced by state-owned factories have been hiked by Tk 14.



The maximum retail price of local sugar has been increased from Tk 85 to Tk 99 per kg 'in accordance with international and domestic market prices', the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation said in a statement.



The price of each tonne of sugar produced by the corporation was previously Tk 74,000 at the mill level, and has now been increased to Tk 85,000. That is, the price of sugar per kg at the mill level will be Tk 85.



At the dealer level, the price of a tonne of sugar has been fixed at Tk 87,000. So the dealers will be able to buy sugar at Tk 87 per kg.



Also, the price of a 1 kg sugar packet at the mill gate has been increased from Tk 75 to Tk 90. The same packet can be purchased from the corporate super shops or the basement of the sugar industry building at Tk 92.