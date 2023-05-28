Payra power plant to suspend production as dollar crunch cuts off coal supply

Payra thermal power plant, the largest in Bangladesh, has suspended production in one of the two 660 MW units and the other one is going to halt electricity generation on Jun 3 due to a lack of coal.

The Bangladesh-China partnership plant in Patuakhali depends on imported coal, but Bangladesh has not been able to pay for the fuel for quite some time due to a dollar crunch amid global economic headwinds.

The authorities said on Sunday they hope to clear some payments and resume production at the plant by the last week of June.

The second unit of the 1320 MW plant became operational in December 2020, seven months after the inauguration of the first one.