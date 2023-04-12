Swiss parliament seeks elusive compromise over Credit Suisse rescue

Swiss lawmakers resumed their debate over the rescue of Credit Suisse on Wednesday after they failed to reach an agreement a day earlier, taking the game of ping pong between parliament's two chambers into a second day.

While the upper house approved the government's 109 billion Swiss franc ($120.82 billion) contribution to the rescue package, parliament's lower, and larger chamber, later rejected it.

Seeking a compromise, the upper house passed changes to the measure on Wednesday morning, which the lower house will vote on later in the day.

If it rejects it again, the government will fail to get parliament's stamp of approval for its hastily cobbled together response to Credit Suisse's demise.