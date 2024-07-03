Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Gold down as elevated bond yields weigh, US jobs data in focus

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,324.88 per ounce by 14:01 pm. US gold futures settled 0.2% lower at $2,333.40

Gold down as elevated bond yields weigh
Representational picture. Gold jewellery shop in India. REUTERS

Brijesh Patel, Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 08:56 AM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 08:56 AM

Related Stories
Adani's power returns after 3 days
Adani's power returns after 3 days
Govt seeks Saudi investment in offshore banking
Govt seeks Saudi investment in offshore banking
Chicken prices drop
Chicken prices drop
Read More
US to announce over $2.3bn arms package for Ukraine: Pentagon
US to announce over $2.3bn arms package for Ukraine: Pentagon
4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Nur Shams camp: health minister
4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Nur Shams camp: health minister
Around 40 killed in attack on central Mali village
Around 40 killed in attack on central Mali village
Hurricane Beryl, churning toward Jamaica, threatens Haiti and Dominican Repu
Hurricane Beryl, churning toward Jamaica, threatens Haiti and Dominican Repu
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More