Swiss bank UBS targets US deals, says chairman

Swiss banking giant UBS will look for merger and acquisitions opportunities in the United States in the years to come, its chairman told the NZZ newspaper on Sunday.

UBS, which took over former rival Credit Suisse last June, wants to expand its US wealth-management business through potential M&A in three or four years, Colm Kelleher said.

"Only in wealth management and not yet," he added.

Since rescuing Credit Suisse, UBS has faced criticism over a $1.6 trillion-plus balance sheet that is nearly twice the size of the Swiss economy and has prompted the country to review its regulation of systemically important banks.