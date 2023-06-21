Bangladesh Bank sets ceiling on deposit interest rate for NBFIs

The reference rate will be determined on the basis of the six-month moving average rate of treasury bills, which is 7.13 percent now.

The central bank said the NBFIs can let their clients enjoy interests of up to 2 percentage points above the reference rate on deposits, which means the new deposit interest rate ceiling will be 9.13 percent for now.

The reference lending rate will also be determined on the basis of the six-month moving average rate of treasury bills, with a margin of up to 3 percentage points for banks and 5 percentage points for non-banking financial institutions, the Bangladesh Bank said in the monetary policy unveiled for the first half f 2023-24 fiscal year on Sunday.