Over 100 garment factories closed 'indefinitely' in Savar amid worker protests

As many as 130 readymade garment factories in the Savar industrial zone have indefinitely suspended operations due to ongoing worker protests for higher wages.

Among these, 100 are located in Ashulia and 30 are in Savar, according to Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Industrial Police-1.

The workers have long been demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 23,000. Despite the government's announcement of a 56 percent wage increase to Tk 12,500 on Tuesday, workers from various factories in Gazipur and Savar continued their protests, rejecting the proposed wage.