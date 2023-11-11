Over 100 garment factories closed 'indefinitely' in Savar amid worker protests

As many as 130 readymade garment factories in the Savar industrial zone have indefinitely suspended operations due to ongoing worker protests for higher wages.
Among these, 100 are located in Ashulia and 30 are in Savar, according to Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Industrial Police-1.
The workers have long been demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 23,000. Despite the government's announcement of a 56 percent wage increase to Tk 12,500 on Tuesday, workers from various factories in Gazipur and Savar continued their protests, rejecting the proposed wage.
The protests have led to vandalism of cars and factories, with clashes between police and workers erupting in various areas.
In the face of the unrest, several factories in Savar declared an immediate holiday to prevent further vandalism and ensure people's safety.
"In many factories, workers initially reported for duty in the morning. They clocked in, entered the factory, and appeared to be working. However, actual operations inside the factories have come to a halt," said Sarwar.
"In some instances, workers were incited to protest instead of carrying out their duties. Taking these factors into account, certain factories have been identified and officially closed for an indefinite period."