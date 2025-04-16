Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 16, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Wall Street ends down slightly; tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge

Uncertainty over the outlook for tariffs is still high

Wall Street ends down slightly; tariff uncertainty keeps investor
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, April 15, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 16 Apr 2025, 09:58 AM

Updated : 16 Apr 2025, 09:58 AM

Related Stories
Dollar steady as traders grapple with tariff uncertainty
Dollar steady as traders grapple with tariff uncertainty
Soyabean oil prices up by Tk 14 per litre
Soyabean oil prices up by Tk 14 per litre
US steps up probes into pharmaceutical, chip imports
US steps up probes into pharmaceutical, chip imports
S Korea unveils $23bn support package for chips
S Korea unveils $23bn support package for chips
Read More
WHO reaches agreement to tackle future pandemics
WHO reaches agreement to tackle future pandemics
Nvidia faces $5.5bn charge as US restricts China sales
Nvidia faces $5.5bn charge as US restricts China sales
Notorious internet messageboard 4chan ‘hacked’
Notorious internet messageboard 4chan ‘hacked’
Barcelona overcome Dortmund despite Guirassy hat-trick
Barcelona overcome Dortmund despite Guirassy hat-trick
Read More
Opinion

Tansim Noor

Why Bangladesh needs Alternative Dispute Resolution
Why Bangladesh needs Alternative Dispute Resolution

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
Read More