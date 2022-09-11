Superstores are popular for cheaper rates. This isn’t the case for Bangladesh

ACI bought iodised salt at Tk 30 per kg and sold it at Tk 38 at a profit of 25 percent.

They also bought Fresh brand salt at Tk 29 per kg and sold it at Tk 38 at a profit of 28 percent.

The packet of salt is also priced at Tk 38 per kg at the small groceries in the neighbourhood.

Again, a large wholesale grocery store sells it at Tk 35.

WHAT AN EXPERT SAYS

Hannan, an adviser to CAB and editor of Vokta Kantho, a consumer rights magazine, said the

superstores abroad offer cheaper rates because they purchase products in large quantities at wholesale rates for all their outlets. As a result, they can buy products at a lower price than ordinary shopkeepers. As their activities are routine-based, they have lower transportation and operation costs.

“The superstores of our country are also chain shops. They also buy products in bulk. But they are recruiting local suppliers as vendors. As a result, the vendors are making a profit in between the arrival of products from the wholesale market to the superstores,” said Hannan.

“Generally, the government's policy on food products is that the products will come into the retailers’ hands through producers, middlemen, and wholesalers. But the superstores added another level in the supply chain, which is driving up prices.”

He also alleged that superstores manipulate the market for profit.

“They make false declarations. A brand is created just by packaging rice bought from the mills. In this way, new value is added and the price goes up.”

WHAT SUPERSTORE AUTHORITIES SAY

Abdus Sabur Khan, corporate and business affairs chief of retail chain Agora, said they run the business following the government’s directives and never charge the customers more than the retail price mentioned on the product package.

“We always try to follow the price list issued by the Department of Agricultural Marketing, but sometimes the prices go up when there’s a supply crisis in the market,” he said.

While fixing the prices of the products, producers and packaging companies consider the costs the superstores bear, said Tamim Khan, an official in the corporate affairs department of superstore Shwapno.

“They fix the margin accordingly and we never provide any directive to them. They decide on the MRP based on fixed costs, promotional costs and variable costs. We don’t charge [our customers] anything more than the MRP and try to provide quality products to them.”

He said his company tries to offer discounts on those products, as a price rise may agitate customers. “Those products are sold as they’re in high demand. It depends on the customers whether to buy them or not,” he said.

DNCRP Director General Shafiquzzaman, however, does not believe what the superstore officials say. “The superstores are dictating what the MRP should be to companies. Therefore, they [superstores] are completely responsible for the price hike,” he said.