Carew ramps up alcohol production. Not enough, sellers say

Carew & Co, the only licensed distiller in Bangladesh, has ramped up production and saw an increase in sales buoyed by new demand due to curbs on foreign alcohol imports.

But bars and Carew agents in Dhaka complain that they are not getting enough supply to meet the increased demand.

Peacock Bar in Shabagh sold Carew brand liquor in pegs at a higher price on Sunday. Sakura Restaurant and Bar in Shahbagh also complained of limited supply.

"The problem has been lingering for the past few months. We can't supply Carew brand liquor as per the demand," said a cash officer at Sakura without giving a reason.