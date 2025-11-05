Home +
Bank merger: BB dissolves five boards, asks MDs to resign

The banks are First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank, Exim Bank and Social Islami Bank

Bank merger begins, 5 boards dissolved

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Nov 2025, 04:41 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2025, 04:41 PM

