World Bank approves $1.25 billion in loans for Bangladesh in three projects

The World Bank has approved $1.25 billion in loans for three projects to help Bangladesh achieve greener and more resilient development.

The decision came on Friday as the Washington-based lender discussed a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Bangladesh, spanning from 2023-2027, according to an emailed statement.

The $500 million Programme on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Entrepreneurship, and Resilience will help promote diversification, food safety, entrepreneurship, and climate resilience in the agri-food systems.

The $500 million First Green and Climate Resilient Development Credit will help the country’s transition to green and climate-resilient development. The $250 million Sustainable Microenterprise and Resilient Transformation will help transform the micro-enterprise sector into a more dynamic, less-polluting, resource-efficient, and climate-resilient growth sector, it added.

With these three projects approved, the International Development Association’s, IDA, total ongoing programme in Bangladesh stands at $16.3 billion. MIGA’s current programme in Bangladesh is just over $1 billion. The IFC has an ongoing programme of about $1 billion.