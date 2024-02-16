Government not involved with ACC, NBR cases against Yunus, says Law Minister Anisul Huq

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that the government has no link to the cases filed by the National Board of Revenue and the Anti-Corruption Commission against Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The law minister faced questions from reporters about the matter at Akhaura Railway Station in Brahmanbaria on Friday amid the United Nations’ concern over the cases against the microcredit pioneer.

"The National Board of Revenue and the independent Anti-Corruption Commission filed the cases against Yunus. The government had no hand in it," Anisul claimed.