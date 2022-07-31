Musician Sachin Dev Burman’s Cumilla house shows signs of negligence

One night in the middle of June, we visited the Cumilla home of ‘Nishithe Jaio Fulobone’ hitmaker Sachin Dev Burman. It was not that late when we pushed the unguarded door open and were greeted by a pungent smell. “It seems like drug users are holding a gathering. It will not be wise to go in right now,” my companion said.

The birthplace of Bangla and Hindi music legend Burman, popularly known as ‘Sachin Korta,’ was listed as a protected monument on Nov 30, 2017. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Tripura in 2012 and assured writers and cultural activists there that the house would be preserved and converted into a cultural centre and museum.

On Mar 24, 2015, at the opening ceremony of a book fair in Cumilla, the then cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor announced an allocation of Tk 10 million to renovate the house and convert it into a culture centre. On May 25, Hasina visited Cumilla to attend the 116th birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and laid the foundation stones of seven projects, one of which was for the 'Sachin Dev Burman Cultural Complex.'