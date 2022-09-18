    বাংলা

    Dhaka summons Myanmar envoy for fourth time over border tensions

    Mortars fired from across the border led to the death of a Rohingya teenager and injured several others in Bangladesh

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 18 Sept 2022, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 18 Sept 2022, 08:27 AM

    Dhaka has summoned Myanmar's ambassador for the fourth time in less than a month to lodge a protest against the heavy fighting along the border which caused casualties in Bangladesh recently.

    Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Mo met with foreign ministry officials on Wednesday, with Nazmul Huda, director general of the ministry's Southeast Asia Division, presenting Dhaka's position on the issue.

    On Friday, a Rohin‌gya teenager died and several others were injured after mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded in Bangladeshi territory amid the ongoing conflict between Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army, insurgents fighting for self-determination for ethnic minorities in Rakhine state.

    A Bangladeshi man was also injured in a ‘mine’ explosion near the border in Bandarban's Ghumdhum.

    The border strikes have put residents of Bandarban on edge. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also warned that Bangladesh would take the issue up with the United Nations, if necessary, to stop the conflict from spilling across the border.

    The foreign ministry also summoned Myanmar's ambassador to lodge protests on several occasions after mortar shells fired from across the border landed in Bandarban last month.

    RELATED STORIES
    RAB digs up stash of yaba, weapons in Chattogram
    RAB digs up yaba, weapons in Chattogram
    The law enforcers also arrested two drug traffickers from Chattogram’s Karnaphuli Upazila
    Train derails in Mymensingh, disrupting rail links to Chattogram
    Train derails in Mymensingh
    Work is underway to remove the derailed Mymensingh Express compartment, which is also holding up services on the Netrokona-Jaria route
    Bangladeshi man is ‘about to lose’ a leg after ‘landmine blast’ at Myanmar border
    Bangladeshi ‘about to lose’ a leg after blast at border
    The blast of what he says is a landmine comes amid fighting in Myanmar
    River erosion makes thousands homeless and gobbles up farmlands
    River erosion threatens over 1,800 hectares of land
    A government forecast predicts at least 17 areas across 12 districts are at risk of completely being wiped off by the mighty rivers -- Padma, Meghna and Jamuna -- and their adjoining rivers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher