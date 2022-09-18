Dhaka summons Myanmar envoy for fourth time over border tensions

Dhaka has summoned Myanmar's ambassador for the fourth time in less than a month to lodge a protest against the heavy fighting along the border which caused casualties in Bangladesh recently.

Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Mo met with foreign ministry officials on Wednesday, with Nazmul Huda, director general of the ministry's Southeast Asia Division, presenting Dhaka's position on the issue.

On Friday, a Rohin‌gya teenager died and several others were injured after mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded in Bangladeshi territory amid the ongoing conflict between Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army, insurgents fighting for self-determination for ethnic minorities in Rakhine state.

A Bangladeshi man was also injured in a ‘mine’ explosion near the border in Bandarban's Ghumdhum.

The border strikes have put residents of Bandarban on edge. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also warned that Bangladesh would take the issue up with the United Nations, if necessary, to stop the conflict from spilling across the border.

The foreign ministry also summoned Myanmar's ambassador to lodge protests on several occasions after mortar shells fired from across the border landed in Bandarban last month.