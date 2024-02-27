Bangladesh appoints new chairman to lead International Crimes Tribunal

Abrar Hossain, 18, worked as a liaison between top jailed militants and those outside, police say
The government has named Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar as the new chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal, elevating him from the post of a member.
Justice Md Shahinur Islam, who had been serving as the chairman of the tribunal for the last seven years, has been reassigned to the High Court Division.
The law ministry announced the appointment on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, District Judge AHM Habibur Rahman has been brought back from his post-retirement leave to serve as a member of the tribunal, which is responsible for trying war crimes committed in the 1971 Liberation War.
The tribunal’s other member, Justice KM Hafizul Alam, retains his post.