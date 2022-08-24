HC orders 11 with ties to People's Leasing loan scam to surrender passports

The High Court has ordered 11 family members, including the two daughters of Khabir Uddin, a director of People's Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (PLFSL), to surrender their passports in connection with a money laundering case that also implicates scam-tainted businessman Proshanta Kumar Halder.
Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar issued the order after a hearing on Wednesday.
They have also been ordered to deposit 5 percent of the Tk 1.96 billion they allegedly embezzled within 30 days.
Earlier, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Sharmin Ahmed, 42, and Tanya Ahmed, 37, the two daughters of Khabir Uddin, at the capital's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. According to the RAB, the two 'associates' of Halder were trying to flee to Canada after arriving in Dhaka only a month ago.
Halder is currently in the custody of Indian authorities after fleeing Bangladesh in the face of money laundering and illegal wealth acquisition charges.
The High Court had previously ordered those who defaulted on PLFSL loans to appear in court on Mar 7 to face embezzlement charges. But, after they failed to comply with the order, the court directed law enforcement to arrest them on Apr 19.
Last year, the authorities arrested Abantika Baral, another 'close aide' to Halder, in the capital's Dhanmondi. So far, law enforcers have arrested dozens of Halder's associates in connection with a case against him.
Halder is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) and NRB Global Bank. He is accused of embezzling tens of billions of taka after taking control of four financial institutions, where he placed his close associates in positions of power after purchasing large shares.
These institutions lent billions to fake companies opened by Halder and his associates, according to the charges brought by the ACC, which traced at least 20 such firms.
The four financial institutions under Halder’s control were PLFSL, ILFSL, FAS Finance and Investment Limited, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company. Top officials of these institutions are among those prosecuted by the ACC.
The entities that Halder controlled have been struggling to survive for several years, hit heavily by default loans, a lack of capital and a failure to repay investors.
In the wake of complaints filed by ILFSL customers, the ACC initiated a case against Halder, who fled the country last year, for reportedly amassing Tk 2.75 billion worth of illegal assets.
Despite rumours that Halder had fled to Canada, he was arrested in India's West Bengal in May.