HC orders 11 with ties to People's Leasing loan scam to surrender passports

The High Court has ordered 11 family members, including the two daughters of Khabir Uddin, a director of People's Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (PLFSL), to surrender their passports in connection with a money laundering case that also implicates scam-tainted businessman Proshanta Kumar Halder.

Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar issued the order after a hearing on Wednesday.

They have also been ordered to deposit 5 percent of the Tk 1.96 billion they allegedly embezzled within 30 days.

Earlier, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Sharmin Ahmed, 42, and Tanya Ahmed, 37, the two daughters of Khabir Uddin, at the capital's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. According to the RAB, the two 'associates' of Halder were trying to flee to Canada after arriving in Dhaka only a month ago.