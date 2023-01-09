Two Rohingya leaders killed at Bangladesh refugee camp 8 hours apart

Two Rohingya leaders have been killed at a refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar within a space of eight hours.

The first murder took place when 36-year old Mohammad Rashid, the leader of Block A at camp No. 15, was knifed to death by masked assailants while talking to others at a shop on Saturday evening.

The other victim is Mohammad Salim, deputy leader of Bock B at 8-West camp, who was shot dead in the wee hours of Sunday.