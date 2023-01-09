Two Rohingya leaders killed at Bangladesh refugee camp 8 hours apart

Two Rohingya leaders have been killed at a refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar within a space of eight hours.
The first murder took place when 36-year old Mohammad Rashid, the leader of Block A at camp No. 15, was knifed to death by masked assailants while talking to others at a shop on Saturday evening.
The other victim is Mohammad Salim, deputy leader of Bock B at 8-West camp, who was shot dead in the wee hours of Sunday.
Citing Armed Police Battalion and residents, Ukhiya Police Station chief Sheikh Mohammad Ali said the attackers called Salim out of his home and fled after shooting him. He was rushed to the MSF hospital in Kutupalong, but the doctors declared him dead.
Ali said the motive of the killings was not clear, but police were trying to identify the attackers.
Salim’s wife started a case against 33 people on Sunday evening.