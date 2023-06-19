EC flags 148 centres for Rajshahi city polls as ‘risky’

Ballots in the Rajshahi city elections will be cast in 155 polling stations, of which 148 have been marked as ‘risky’ by the Election Commission.

The polls will be held on Wednesday. Candidates hit the campaign trail after the allocation of symbols on Jun 2.

The EC has made all kinds of preparation for the vote, said Returning Officer Md Delwar Hossain. “Work is underway to install CC cameras in all centres. Strict measures will be taken if attempts are made to sabotage the polls.”