    EC flags 148 centres for Rajshahi city polls as ‘risky’

    The Rajshahi City Corporation elections will be held on Wednesday across 155 polling stations

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 June 2023, 07:09 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 07:09 AM

    Ballots in the Rajshahi city elections will be cast in 155 polling stations, of which 148 have been marked as ‘risky’ by the Election Commission.

    The polls will be held on Wednesday. Candidates hit the campaign trail after the allocation of symbols on Jun 2.

    The EC has made all kinds of preparation for the vote, said Returning Officer Md Delwar Hossain. “Work is underway to install CC cameras in all centres. Strict measures will be taken if attempts are made to sabotage the polls.”

    Electronic voting machines will be used in the polls for the first time.

    Anisur Rahman, Rajshahi metropolitan police commissioner, considered every centre as “important” after a security evaluation.

    "We have deployed police to all the centres in line with the instructions of the EC. Among them, six to seven personnel have been assigned to every risky centre and five each in general centres."

    Four people are vying for the post of mayor, 111 for general councillor and 46 for reserved councillor in the elections.

    There are 3,51,982 voters in the city. Among them, 1,71,167 are males, 1,80,809 are females, and six are transgender.

    Besides, the election will also have 30,157 first-time voters.

