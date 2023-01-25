Bangladesh to elect new president on Feb 19

If there is only one candidate on the ballot, the person will be elected unopposed. And if there is more than one candidate, voting will be held in line with parliamentary rules.

The presidential election will be overseen by CEC Awal.

With the Awami League having an absolute majority in parliament, it is almost certain that its candidate will serve as the next head of state.

MPs voted to elect a president only once in 1991, when parliamentary democracy was restored. Since then, presidents have been elected unopposed.