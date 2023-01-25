Bangladesh to elect new president on Feb 19

Bangladesh's 22nd presidential election will be held on Feb 19. Candidates are required to submit their nomination papers for the job by Feb 12.
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the election schedule on Wednesday.
The Election Commission will begin reviewing applications on Feb 13 and candidates will be able to withdraw from the polls until Feb 14, according to the schedule.
If there is only one candidate on the ballot, the person will be elected unopposed. And if there is more than one candidate, voting will be held in line with parliamentary rules.
The presidential election will be overseen by CEC Awal.
With the Awami League having an absolute majority in parliament, it is almost certain that its candidate will serve as the next head of state.
MPs voted to elect a president only once in 1991, when parliamentary democracy was restored. Since then, presidents have been elected unopposed.
On Apr 24, 2013, Md Abdul Hamid was sworn in as president of Bangladesh for the first time. Since independence, 16 people have headed the state for 19 terms. Hamid is the 17th person to serve as president.
He, however, is the only one to be re-elected through a vote in February 2018, but is constitutionally barred from serving a third term.
Hamid’s term expires on Apr 23, which means the election must be held between Jan 24 and Feb 23.