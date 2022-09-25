Kushiyara water-sharing deal: How Bangladesh benefits from the agreement with India

Amit Hasan Rahin tends to his family’s farmland at Zakiganj’s Barathakuri Union in Sylhet. He only grows Aman rice across almost 4.66 hectares of land in a single season.

Rahin is unable to grow any crops in winter, when it is dry, let alone Boro paddy.

Whatever crops farmers in the area could grow in dry seasons stopped being fruitful in 2011 when a dam was raised at the mouth of the Rahimpur canal as part of a pump construction project to draw water from the Kushiyara River.

Even after the construction was completed at Zakiganj Upazila’s Sharifganj, India’s Border Security Force, or BSF, prevented Bangladesh from removing the dam to let the river stream in.