Greece arrests Bangladeshi man after kidnap, murder of Polish woman

Police in Greece have arrested a Bangladeshi man in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a young Polish woman.

The body of the 27-year-old Anastasia-Patricia Rubinska was found naked in a bin bag covered in branches under a tree after she moved to Greece to work as a waitress over the holidays, British daily The Mirror reported on Monday.

Rubinska had gone to a party on the island of Kos on Jun 12. She had later called her Polish boyfriend to say she had drunk too much and had told him she would get a lift on a motorbike to go to meet him.

After Anastasia failed to arrive, the boyfriend reported her disappearance to the police.

"Most likely, she got on a motorcycle with a man from Bangladesh. He was only supposed to give her a ride to meet her boyfriend,” posted a missing persons page on Facebook last week.