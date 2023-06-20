Greece arrests Bangladeshi man after kidnap, murder of Polish woman

Police in Greece have arrested a Bangladeshi man in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a young Polish woman.
The body of the 27-year-old Anastasia-Patricia Rubinska was found naked in a bin bag covered in branches under a tree after she moved to Greece to work as a waitress over the holidays, British daily The Mirror reported on Monday.
Rubinska had gone to a party on the island of Kos on Jun 12. She had later called her Polish boyfriend to say she had drunk too much and had told him she would get a lift on a motorbike to go to meet him.
After Anastasia failed to arrive, the boyfriend reported her disappearance to the police.
"Most likely, she got on a motorcycle with a man from Bangladesh. He was only supposed to give her a ride to meet her boyfriend,” posted a missing persons page on Facebook last week.
The 32-year-old Bangladeshi citizen, whose name is being withheld, has been taken into custody and charged with kidnapping.
In his house, officers found two knives, a yellow sweater with stains and blonde hair, and an airline ticket to Italy purchased after Anastasia's disappearance, The Mirror said.
DNA found in the residence has been matched to the victim, according to the report.
The place where the body was found on Sunday is reportedly about a kilometre from the Bangladeshi suspect’s house.
"In the last few hours, the authorities focused their investigation on an abandoned camp located near the residence of the arrested Bangladeshi citizen,” The Mirror said, citing a report.
The victim's mobile phone, which was found without the SIM card on a remote road, and the suspect's personal belongings have been sent for forensic analysis.
Anastasia was originally from Wroclaw but had been living on Kos for a month, where she worked in the restaurant of a five-star hotel.
According to reports, the Bangladeshi man admitted to having sex with the victim at his residence and to dropping her off at a spot later on.
Surveillance camera footage has failed to confirm the latter claim.