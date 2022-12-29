Bangladesh hit by energy crisis as Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on

Things were going well in Bangladesh. In the first quarter of the year, the country managed to bring its remotest regions under electricity coverage. It had finally achieved the milestone of 100 percent electrification.

But that joy only lasted for a short period. A distant war broke out in Ukraine and its impact was felt thousands of miles away.

In the middle of the year, rolling outages returned and factories were shut down due to a gas shortage. Then a sudden power grid failure plunged the country into total darkness.

The power situation has improved now, but it was horrible only a few months ago. Frequent load-shedding throughout the day caused a great deal of suffering among the public.