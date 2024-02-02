First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins in Tongi

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, billed as the world's second-largest Muslim congregation, is underway on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi.

Proceedings started with a sermon at dawn on a chilly Friday morning. The first leg of the Tabligh Jamaat gathering will wrap up with a final prayer on Sunday.

Followers of senior cleric Muhammad Zubair from Dhaka's Kakrail Mosque, the Tabligh Jamaat's national headquarters, are attending the first phase, while the disciples of Delhi's Saad Kandhalvi will take part in the event's second phase.