A peaceful day in Gazipur as city election draws to a close

Long queues of voters lined up for the Gazipur City Corporation election and voting went ahead peacefully.

The Election Commission monitored the polls through CCTV cameras as the voting across 480 centres started at 8 am through electronic voting machines on Thursday.

Around 50 percent of the voters cast their ballots in the first six hours of voting in the election, according to the Office of the Returning Officer. About 1.17 million people were expected to cast votes in the city election, a closely watched race.

Manzur Hossain Khan, the assistant returning officer, said: “From what we’ve gathered, around 50 percent of the voters have cast their ballots in the first six hours until 2 pm.