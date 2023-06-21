Disgraced police officer Mizanur gets 14 years in jail for graft

Mizanur Rahman, a suspended police officer, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for illegally amassing wealth and money laundering.
Judge Manjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-6 delivered the verdict on Wednesday.
Three other suspects in the case brought by the Anti-Corruption Commission were handed seven-year jail terms.
They are Mizanur's fugitive wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, brother Mahbubur Rahman, and nephew Mahmudul Hasan.
The case was started against Mizanur, the former director general of police, and his family members in June 2019. They were charged with amassing Tk 32.9 million illegally and failing to account for Tk 37.5 million worth of assets.
The court heard 27 witness testimonies before reaching the verdict.
Mizanur was also sentenced to three years in jail for bribery last year.