RAB says 55 youths left home to join new militant outfit

The Rapid Action Action has published a list of 38 suspected militants after tracing as many as 55 youths who left their homes in the last two years to take up militancy.

After being exposed to indoctrination, these young men tended to leave their families behind within two years, sometimes in less than two months, according to RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin. They were later trained as militants in the remote hills of Bandarban.

On Sunday, the RAB arrested Habibullah, imam of Cumilla's Koba Mosque, Niamat Ullah, Mohammad Hossain, Rakib Hasnat alias Niloy, and Saiful Islam alias Zayed Chowdhury Roni in the capital's Jatrabari and Keraniganj areas. They face charges of inspiring youths to join militancy and financing terrorism.