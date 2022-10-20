    বাংলা

    DNCC wins C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award

    Mayor Atiqul Islam urges everyone to unite to fight global challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change after receiving the award in Argentina

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 12:18 PM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 12:18 PM

    The Dhaka North City Corporation has won the C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award 2022 for effectively addressing the crisis tied to climate change.

    The city corporation that governs 54 northern wards of Dhaka won the award for an initiative designed to build a green, inclusive and livable city.

    DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam received the award at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on Thursday.

    Besides DNCC, Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa, Netherlands' capital Amsterdam, China’s Beijing, India’s Pune, Mexico’s Guadalajara, Sierra Leone’s Freetown, Brazil’s São Paulo, US’s Seattle and jointly Japan’s Tokyo and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur won the award under five categories.

    “The recognition will highlight ways from the front line to fight the climate change crisis globally. Everyone’s little contribution will collectively make this world livable for future generations,” Atiqul Islam said after receiving the award at the event.

    The DNCC mayor urged everyone to unite to fight global challenges tied to the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. “Nobody is safe if everyone is not safe. Even the existence of human beings is in danger.”

    The DNCC said in a media briefing that it is continuing its green space expansion programme to create a greener, more inclusive and livable city.

    The construction of 18 parks, four playgrounds, 50 new public toilets and the development of 23 existing public toilets, two cemeteries and an animal slaughterhouse under the modernisation, development and greening of open spaces project contributed to this award.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mohammad Ibrahim, 48, irrigates his floating bed, at his farm in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh, August 16, 2022.
    As seas rise, Bangladesh farmers revive floating farms
    The approach may prove crucial as climate change sends sea levels higher and makes the monsoons more erratic
    Russia to give high-capacity nuclear reactor for Bangladesh's Rooppur plant
    Rooppur to get high-capacity nuclear reactor from Russia
    Russia will also train Bangladeshis on the proper management and maintenance of the nuclear reactor, Rosatom chief Likhachev told Hasina
    Bangladesh scraps appointment of Shahidul Islam as ambassador to US
    Govt scraps appointment of Shahidul as ambassador to US
    Shahidul’s appointment has been scrapped amid brewing tensions between the US and Bangladesh over an American ban on RAB officials
    Bangladesh on alert as cyclone threat brews over Bay of Bengal
    Cyclone threat brews over bay
    A low pressure area could turn into a cyclonic storm in the coming days, meteorologists warned

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher