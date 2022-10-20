DNCC wins C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award

The Dhaka North City Corporation has won the C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award 2022 for effectively addressing the crisis tied to climate change.

The city corporation that governs 54 northern wards of Dhaka won the award for an initiative designed to build a green, inclusive and livable city.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam received the award at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on Thursday.

Besides DNCC, Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa, Netherlands' capital Amsterdam, China’s Beijing, India’s Pune, Mexico’s Guadalajara, Sierra Leone’s Freetown, Brazil’s São Paulo, US’s Seattle and jointly Japan’s Tokyo and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur won the award under five categories.